Two workers killed, one injured in accident at Delta Air Lines’ Atlanta maintenance facility

Two workers were tragically killed, and another was seriously injured in an accident at Delta Air Lines’ Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in the wheel and brake shop and involved a tyre and its components, though the wheel was not attached to or near an aeroplane.

Delta expressed deep sorrow over the incident and is providing support to the victims’ families. The airline is conducting a full investigation in cooperation with local authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

The incident did not affect airport operations.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and airport officials have extended their condolences to the victims’ families and wished a swift recovery for the injured worker.