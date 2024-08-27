Two dead after tire explosion on Delta Air Lines aircraft at Atlanta Airport

A tire explosion at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport, United States, led to the deaths of two individuals: one Delta Air Lines employee and a contractor. Additionally, another Delta employee sustained injuries. The incident took place early Tuesday morning, highlighting the dangers faced by those working in aviation maintenance and operations.

Details surrounding the exact cause of the explosion and the nature of the injuries have not yet been fully disclosed. Delta Air Lines is likely working with local authorities to investigate the incident.