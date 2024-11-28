Stowaway found mid-flight on packed Delta Air Lines plane from New York to Paris

A stowaway on Delta Air Lines flight DL264 from New York JFK to Paris CDG (Boeing 767-400ER reg. N845NH) went undetected until near landing.

A lady bypassed the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security and boarding checks, hiding in lavatories during the full flight. Suspicion arose due to her frequent lavatory use. Authorities met the plane upon arrival, delaying passengers.

Delta and TSA are investigating the breach, highlighting ongoing security lapses in aviation. “TSA can confirm that an individual without a boarding pass completed the airport security screening without any prohibited items. The individual bypassed two identity verification and boarding status stations and was able to board the aircraft.”

Delta said: “Nothing is of greater importance than matters of safety and security. That’s why Delta is conducting an exhaustive investigation of what may have occurred and will work collaboratively with other aviation stakeholders and law enforcement to that end.”

“Not sure this is newsworthy, but I was on Delta flight DL264 from JFK to CDG last night and apparently we had a stowaway onboard that wasn’t detected until we were almost to CDG… — JonNYC (@xJonNYC) November 27, 2024