Delta Air Lines significantly reduces flights to continental Europe, grounds fleet and seeks financial aid

Due to very low demand, Delta Air Lines will significantly reduce flights between the United States and Europe: from next Monday 16 March, the airline suspends all flying between continental Europe for the next thirty days. Delta Air Lines will also ground around 300 aircraft and is seeking financial aid from U.S. officials due to an unprecedented decline in air travel demand.

Delta Air Lines evaluating Europe flights, helping customers return to U.S. after coronavirus travel directive

Delta will operate a nearly full schedule of flights from continental Europe to multiple U.S. gateways through Sunday, March 15, to ensure eligible customers can return to the United States as the airline responds to a new U.S. government travel directive.

After Sunday, Delta will fly a significantly reduced U.S.-Europe schedule while monitoring customer demand. Delta will continue to help customers affected by these schedule adjustments, including notifying those whose flights have been impacted by these changes.

Delta’s highest priority is to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees. Delta has expanded its aircraft cleaning processes to include a fogging procedure that disinfects common surface areas with a safe, high-grade EPA-registered disinfectant highly effective against many communicable diseases, including coronaviruses. Following the fogging procedure, cleaning crews thoroughly clean cabin surfaces including tray tables, seatback screens, and lavatories. Watch this video to learn more about our fogging.

Earlier Thursday, the airline announced plans to suspend flights scheduled to operate from Europe to Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Orlando, Portland, Raleigh-Durham and Salt Lake City after Friday, March 13, since the directive allows only 13 U.S. airports to serve as points of entry from Europe.

Delta is capping fares for travel to Europe through March 20, and the airline has also waived change fees for customers traveling to, from or through Europe and the U.K. through May 31. Details are available on delta.com.

To help address customers with immediate travel needs, we are asking those who do not have travel in the next 72 hours to wait and contact us closer to your trip.

Comprehensive information and ongoing updates on Delta’s response to the COVID-19 virus is available here.