Several children injured when Delta Boeing 777 dumped fuel on a school playground before emergency landing at Los Angeles

Some 17 children and 6 adults have been injured after a Delta Air Lines Boeing 777-200ER registered N860DA returning to Los Angeles Airport dropped fuel on an elementary school playground.

Delta Air Lines flight DL89 to Shanghai, China, departed Los Angeles LAX at 11:32 local time, circled over Southern California and landed at the airport around noon today. The plane had mechanical issues.

Before landing, the Boeing 777 performed a fuel dump, about 13 miles east of the airport. Emergency responders are assessing “multiple patients” at an elementary school in the suburban city of Cudahy, California.

 

