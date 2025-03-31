SAS expands Delta codeshare, boosting Transatlantic connectivity

SAS is strengthening its partnership with Delta Air Lines, adding new codeshare routes and increasing frequencies between Scandinavia and North America, effective April 2, 2025.

Key Enhancements

? Copenhagen Hub Expansion

21 weekly flights to New York (JFK) 10 weekly flights to Minneapolis (MSP)



? Stockholm Arlanda

20 additional weekly flights to New York (JFK)



? Seamless Travel & Rewards

One-booking access to more U.S. destinations Earn & redeem points with SAS EuroBonus & Delta SkyMiles



“We’re pleased to take our partnership with Delta to the next level, making it even easier for our customers to travel the world with more choices than ever,” said Paul Verhagen, SAS CCO.

With this expanded agreement, SAS strengthens its position as a leading transatlantic carrier, offering passengers greater flexibility, convenience, and enhanced loyalty benefits.