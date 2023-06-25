San Antonio ground staffer dies in tragic incident with Delta Air Lines Airbus A319

On 23 June, a Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 (registered N370NB) operated domestic flight DL1111 between Los Angeles and San Antonio, United States. After landing, while the aircraft just arrived at the gate, a ground worker was ingested into the running engine.

The NTSB has started an investigation on the accident.

“An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio Airport tonight that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member. We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. We will share more information as details become available,” the airport wrote in a statement.