Delta Air Lines resumes flights between United States and China/South Korea (from 25 June)

Delta Air Lines will re-start service between Seattle, United States and Shanghai-Pudong (China) via Seoul-Incheon (South-Korea) on June 25, operating twice per week. From July and beyond, it will operate once-weekly flights from Seattle and Detroit, also via Incheon. The tickets are open for booking on all channels including Delta.com, Fly Delta app, agencies and online travel agencies. Delta is the first U.S. airline to re-connect the U.S. and China since the temporary suspension in February due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“We are excited to resume our services between the U.S. and China, as economic and social activities start to recover,” said Wong Hong, Delta’s President – Greater China and Singapore. “With a mission to connect the world, Delta is committed to getting our customers to their destinations safely and confidently, especially at this critical time. We are implementing unprecedented health and safety measures and practices, so customers are assured of ease and safety at all points of their journey.”

The Shanghai Pudong-Seattle flights will be served with Delta’s A350 aircraft, bringing clean and safe services to customers. Moreover, Delta is constantly updating best practices and improving the new standard of care based on expert medical advice and the feedback of customers. The airline has also launched a Global Cleanliness Division dedicated to innovating and evolving its already-high cleanliness standards.

Delta’s health and safety measures on the ground and in the air include:

Sanitizing all aircraft with electrostatic spraying before departure and extensive pre-flight disinfection of high-touch points throughout the aircraft interior.

Using state-of-the-art air circulation systems with HEPA filters that extract more than 99.99% of particles, including viruses.

Adjusting the boarding process to back-to-front, reducing the need for customers to pass one another.

Streamlining onboard food and beverage service and encouraging customers to pack their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to decrease touchpoints.

Giving customers and employees more space for safer travel by blocking middle seats, reducing the number of customers on each flight. For international flights, Delta is capping seating at 75% in Delta One suite, and 60% in Delta Premium Select and Main Cabin.

All customers are required to wear face coverings during travel, starting with check-in and across Delta touch points including Delta Sky Clubs, boarding gate areas, jet bridges and on board the aircraft for the duration of the flight – except during meal service. Complimentary face masks are available on request and hand sanitizer is provided at check-in counters and boarding area.

Customers are encouraged to check outbound/entry policies regarding COVID-19 testing and screening in China and the U.S.

The schedule for June, July and beyond:

Passenger service (June 25 – 30)

Route Flight Departure Arrival Operating Days Fleet SEA-ICN-PVG 287 23:30 4:45 June 25-26 A350 PVG-ICN-SEA 288 9:15 7:15 June 27-28 A350

Passenger service (July 1 – Oct. 24)

Route Flight Departure Arrival Operating Days Fleet* SEA-ICN-PVG 287 23:30 4:45 Thursdays A350 PVG-ICN-SEA 288 9:15 7:15 Saturdays A350

*Note: Transitions to A330-900 starting August 1.

Route Flight Departure Arrival Operating Days Fleet DTW-ICN-PVG 283 19:00 00:15 Fridays A350 PVG-ICN-DTW 284 4:45 8:20 Sundays A350