Delta Air Lines removes passenger from flight over controversial Trump shirt

A passenger at Sarasota-Bradenton Airport in Florida, United States was removed from a Delta Air Lines flight after a dispute over his attire: a shirt depicting former President Donald Trump flipping both middle fingers with the recent popularized quote: Hawk Tuah. The incident, which occurred recently, has sparked (online) discussions about airline dress codes and the balance between free expression and maintaining a respectful environment on board.

The issue came to light through a post on Reddit by a user named SKBeachGirl, who detailed the events leading up to the passenger’s removal. According to the post, the man was initially approached by Delta staff after another passenger complained about his shirt. The airline requested that he turn the shirt inside out, a request with which he initially complied. However, after boarding the plane, the passenger reverted the shirt to its original state, once again displaying the offensive image.

Just before the flight was scheduled to depart, Delta staff intervened and escorted the man off the plane. This action was taken in accordance with Delta Air Lines’ dress policy, which prohibits passengers from wearing attire that could be considered lewd, obscene, or offensive. The airline’s policy is designed to ensure that all passengers have a comfortable and non-disruptive travel experience. It specifically bans clothing that includes explicit language, imagery, or symbols that might offend or disturb others.

Delta Air Lines has the right to enforce its dress code and can ask passengers to change if their attire violates these guidelines. In cases where a passenger refuses to comply, the airline is within its rights to deny boarding or remove the individual from the flight, as seen in this recent incident.