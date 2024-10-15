[Pics] Delta Air Lines unveils modernised cabin interiors for a more elevated travel experience

Delta Air Lines is introducing a refreshed cabin interior across its fleet, starting with a narrowbody Boeing 757 in autumn 2024 and followed by a widebody Airbus A350 in early 2025.

The new design, debuting ahead of Delta’s centennial anniversary, features upgraded seating, enhanced mood lighting, and a modernised colour palette. These improvements aim to create a welcoming, calming atmosphere, with lighting tailored to different phases of the flight.

The design incorporates Delta’s heritage colours and motifs, offering a premium experience for all cabins, while lavatories will also receive stylish updates. This transformation, based on customer feedback, reflects Delta’s focus on enhancing the travel experience across its entire fleet.