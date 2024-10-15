[Pics] Delta Air Lines unveils modernised cabin interiors for a more elevated travel experience

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Delta Air Lines is introducing a refreshed cabin interior across its fleet, starting with a narrowbody Boeing 757 in autumn 2024 and followed by a widebody Airbus A350 in early 2025.

The new design, debuting ahead of Delta’s centennial anniversary, features upgraded seating, enhanced mood lighting, and a modernised colour palette. These improvements aim to create a welcoming, calming atmosphere, with lighting tailored to different phases of the flight.

The design incorporates Delta’s heritage colours and motifs, offering a premium experience for all cabins, while lavatories will also receive stylish updates. This transformation, based on customer feedback, reflects Delta’s focus on enhancing the travel experience across its entire fleet.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.