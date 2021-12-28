Delta Air Lines passenger slaps elderly man over a dispute about face masks

On 23 December, Delta Air Lines flight 2790 between Tampa and Atlanta, United States was met by law enforcement after an unruly customer disturbance during the flight. Soon after the flight, passenger Patricia Cornwall was arrested by FBI.

Cornwall was accused of causing a mid-air disturbance that led to the injury of fellow passengers and Delta Air Lines employees, police said in a statement.

In a video, that has gone viral on social media, the woman is seen standing in the aisle shouting to a fellow passenger:

“Put your f*cking mask on!“, the woman shouts, not wearing her face mask properly.

“I am eating,” the older man responds.

The heated altercation continues with physical aggression, watch on in the video below.

Delta Air Lines said in a statement that: “situations like these are rare for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behaviour at our airports and aboard our aircraft.”

On a side note: flight DL2790 between Tampa and Atlanta was operated by a vintage 23-year-old Boeing 757-200 (registered N694DL).

Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021