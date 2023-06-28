No injures after Delta Air Lines Boeing 717 nose-gear up landing at Charlotte

On 28 June, a Delta Air Lines Boeing 717 (registered N955AT) operated domestic flight DL1092 between Atlanta and Charlotte, United States. During approach, however, the pilots received a nose-gear unsafe indication. The pilots initiated a missed approach procedure and flew by the control tower for a visual inspection of the nose gear. That observation indicated that the nose landing gear doors were open, but the nose gear itself remained in the up position.

An emergency landing was then started and minutes later the 717 safely landed at Charlotte Airport. “Delta flight 1092 made an emergency landing at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (CLT) Wednesday morning after the plane’s nose gear did not go down. No injuries to customers or crew were reported,” Delta Air Lines said.

Delta deployed a TechOps aircraft recovery team and a flight safety team to CLT. Delta is fully cooperating with FAA and NTSB investigations. So this just happened…

On Delta flight 1092 and we just landed in Charlotte, without nose gear! The crew was amazing and the pilots landed it smoothly! @Delta pic.twitter.com/W6T6WdejpB — kparks (@parks3811) June 28, 2023