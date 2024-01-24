New incident with a Boeing aircraft: a Delta Air Lines 757 loses nose wheel before takeoff at Atlanta

A Delta Airlines Boeing 757, preparing for takeoff from Atlanta, experienced a nose wheel malfunction, causing the wheel to pop out and roll down a hill, according to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) report.

The incident involved 184 passengers, four cabin crew, and two pilots, with no reported injuries. Delta confirmed the flight (DL982) was bound for Bogotá, Colombia, and apologised for the inconvenience. Passengers were transferred to a replacement plane (Boeing 757-200 reg. N547US).

This incident follows recent safety concerns in the aviation industry, including a high-profile mishap involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9. Boeing deferred comment to Delta, which had not responded to requests for comment at the time of reporting.