More space through summer: Delta Air Lines will block middle-seat selection, cap cabin seating through Sept. 30

Delta is extending our commitment to make more space for safer travel by continuing to block the selection of middle seats and capping seating in every cabin through Sept. 30, 2020.

“Reducing the overall number of customers on every aircraft across the fleet is one of the most important steps we can take to ensure a safe experience for our customers and people,” said Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch. “Delta is offering the highest standards in safety and cleanliness so we’re ready for customers when they’re ready to fly again.”

Here’s the latest:

Delta is extending seating caps: Through Sept. 30, Delta will ensure more space for customers on all aircraft by capping seating at 50% in First Class; 60% in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+, and Delta Premium Select; and 75% in Delta One to reduce the total number of customers on board.

Through Sept. 30, Delta will ensure more space for customers on all aircraft by capping seating at 50% in First Class; 60% in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+, and Delta Premium Select; and 75% in Delta One to reduce the total number of customers on board. Delta continues to block middle seats: Through Sept. 30, all middle seats will continue to be shown as unavailable or not assignable when selecting seats via the Fly Delta app or online. Delta will also continue to block the selection of some aisle seats in aircraft with 2×2 seating configurations.

Through Sept. 30, all middle seats will continue to be shown as unavailable or not assignable when selecting seats via the Fly Delta app or online. Delta will also continue to block the selection of some aisle seats in aircraft with 2×2 seating configurations. Delta is restarting automatic Medallion upgrades: Starting June 10, Delta is resuming automatic, advance Medallion Complimentary Upgrades to Delta One (domestic U.S.), First Class and Delta Comfort+ – which were previously being managed at the gate – subject to availability and as permitted by the seat caps.

Starting June 10, Delta is resuming automatic, advance Medallion Complimentary Upgrades to Delta One (domestic U.S.), First Class and Delta Comfort+ – which were previously being managed at the gate – subject to availability and as permitted by the seat caps. Delta is adding flying where they are full: On routes where increasing customer demand is driving flight loads closer to its caps, Delta will look for opportunities to upsize to a larger aircraft type or add more flying.

As done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta will continue to evaluate practices to ensure they are meeting the needs of customers.

From check-in to baggage claim, Delta is delivering a safer travel experience with measures that include:

Requiring customers and employees to wear face coverings throughout the travel journey to ensure an extra layer of protection.

throughout the travel journey to ensure an extra layer of protection. Installing plexiglass shields at all Delta check-in counters, in Delta Sky Clubs and at gate counters across the globe.

at all Delta check-in counters, in Delta Sky Clubs and at gate counters across the globe. Adding social distance markers in check-in lobbies, Delta Sky Club check-in areas, at the gate and down the jetbridge to encourage customers to stand apart. Our employees and messaging throughout the airport are reminding customers to keep space, too.

in check-in lobbies, Delta Sky Club check-in areas, at the gate and down the jetbridge to encourage customers to stand apart. Our employees and messaging throughout the airport are reminding customers to keep space, too. Wiping down check-in lobbies, self-service kiosks, gate counters and baggage claims many times throughout the day. And by summer, teams will be using electrostatic spraying in all airports Delta serves in the U.S. – the same measure used on every Delta flight prior to boarding. Delta has also started electrostatic spraying at TSA checkpoints in key markets and is working with the TSA to provide electrostatic spraying at all checkpoints in the airports Delta serves.

check-in lobbies, self-service kiosks, gate counters and baggage claims many times throughout the day. And by summer, teams will be in all airports Delta serves in the U.S. – the same measure used on every Delta flight prior to boarding. Delta has also started electrostatic spraying at TSA checkpoints in key markets and is working with the TSA to provide electrostatic spraying at all checkpoints in the airports Delta serves. Using state-of-the-art air circulation systems with industrial-grade HEPA filters on many Delta aircraft that extract more than 99.99% of particles, including viruses.

on many Delta aircraft that extract more than 99.99% of particles, including viruses. Boarding all flights from back to front , reducing the instances of customers passing by one another to reach their seats.

, reducing the instances of customers passing by one another to reach their seats. Streamlining onboard food and beverage service on all flights and encouraging customers to pack their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to decrease physical touchpoints.

onboard food and beverage service on all flights and encouraging customers to pack their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to decrease physical touchpoints. Providing supplies directly to customers when available, including hand sanitizers, care kits and other protective equipment to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

and other protective equipment to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Continuing to work with health experts, partners and healthcare industry leaders on best practices.

Change-fee waiver extended through June 30

While Delta is redefining the industry standard of clean and making more space onboard for customers, we’re also continuing to offer added flexibility if travel plans change. That’s why the airline is extending change-fee waiver for new flights purchased through June 30, providing customers with the option to change their plans without a fee for a year from the date of purchase. And keep in mind: this waiver also applies to award tickets and redeposit fees.