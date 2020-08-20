More space for air travel: Delta Air Lines extends middle seat blocks into January 2021

If you’re considering holiday travel this year, Delta is your choice for safer space.

Delta Air Lines is extending one of its key health and safety protocols this winter holiday season by blocking the selection of middle seats and limiting the number of customers per flight through at least Jan. 6, 2021.

“Medical experts, including our own partners at Emory Healthcare, agree – more distance onboard makes a difference,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “We believe that taking care of our customers and employees and restoring confidence in the safety of air travel is more important right now than filling up every seat on a plane. We’ll continue taking a thoughtful, layered approach ensuring customers know to expect the highest standard of care as they prepare for their holiday travels.”

As customers consider upcoming travel, the airline knows flexibility is more important than ever. That’s why Delta is also extending change fee waiver for new flights purchased through Sept. 30.

Blocking Middle Seats for More Space

Through Jan. 6, 2021, Delta will block the selection of middle seats in Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin via the Fly Delta app or online.

For customers in parties of 1-2: Middle seats will be blocked for safety.

For customers in parties of 3 or more: Middle seats will appear as available for booking, to allow families and travel companions to select seats together.

This functionality helps us maintain our pledge to give customers more space onboard while offering flexibility with their seat choices.

Delta is also continuing to ensure flights are not filled to capacity. For travel through at least Oct. 31, customers can expect that Delta will:

Limit the number of customers on board all aircraft – with or without middle seats.

Limit the First Class cabin to half capacity to further ensure more space between customers.*

Block one aisle of seats on aircraft without middle seats.

On routes where planes begin to fill, Delta will continue to look for opportunities to upsize to a larger aircraft type or add more flights.

The Delta One cabin on widebody aircraft, which is designed with more space and privacy built-in, will be offered at full capacity effective Oct. 1.

Customers can review their seat selections any time prior to departure in My Trips on delta.com or in the Fly Delta app for greater reassurance about space on board

As with all our health and safety measures, Delta will continue reviewing best practices and evaluating its standard of care, based on expert medical advice and customer feedback.

Wearing Your Mask

Medical research tells that wearing a mask is one of the most effective ways to reduce the COVID-19 infection rate. For everyone’s safety, customers should expect to continue wearing masks or face coverings throughout the airport, in Delta Sky Clubs and onboard the aircraft through the winter holiday travel season and beyond.

Customers who indicate they have an underlying condition that prevents them from wearing a mask are required to complete a “Clearance-To-Fly” process before being permitted to travel.

Peace of Mind When Purchasing

Customers can continue enjoying peace of mind in case their travel plans change. For all new flights purchased through Sept. 30, travellers have the option to change their flight without a change fee for a year from the date of purchase. See delta.com for details.

For a comprehensive overview of how the airline is delivering cleanliness, more space and safer service throughout the travel journey, visit delta.com Coronavirus Update Center.

*On regional jets in 1×2 configurations, First Class cabin will be capped at 67%

ATLANTA, August 20, 2020