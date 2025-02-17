Delta Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR crash-lands; ends upside down at Toronto Airport

Bart Noëth
In the afternoon of 17 February, a Delta Air Lines Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR (N932XJ) crash-landed at Toronto Airport, Canada and ended upside down. Flight DL4819 originated from Minneapolis, United States. The aircraft operates for Endeavor Air under the Delta Connection brand. All eighty passengers have been evacuated and accounted for, according to the FAA.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to foam the aircraft, passengers are seen rushing away from the aircraft. At least eight people have been reported injured so far, according to news channel CP24, but the severity of their injuries could not be immediately confirmed.

Toronto Pearson acknowledged the accident involving the Delta aircraft that arrived from Minneapolis and wrote on social media: “emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.” Currently, air traffic at the airport has been suspended.

Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air are still to respond on the incident.

On Canadian television, it was mentioned that the winter conditions of the past few days, combined with strong winds, are not ideal for air traffic. Whether these conditions played a role in the crash is still unclear. Normally, pilots are well-trained for such situations.

The exact circumstances of the crash should become clear in the coming hours, based on statements from the crew and an investigation of the aircraft’s black box.

 

