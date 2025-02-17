Delta Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR crash-lands; ends upside down at Toronto Airport

In the afternoon of 17 February, a Delta Air Lines Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR (N932XJ) crash-landed at Toronto Airport, Canada and ended upside down. Flight DL4819 originated from Minneapolis, United States. The aircraft operates for Endeavor Air under the Delta Connection brand. All eighty passengers have been evacuated and accounted for, according to the FAA.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to foam the aircraft, passengers are seen rushing away from the aircraft. At least eight people have been reported injured so far, according to news channel CP24, but the severity of their injuries could not be immediately confirmed.

Toronto Pearson acknowledged the accident involving the Delta aircraft that arrived from Minneapolis and wrote on social media: “emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for.” Currently, air traffic at the airport has been suspended.

Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air are still to respond on the incident.

On Canadian television, it was mentioned that the winter conditions of the past few days, combined with strong winds, are not ideal for air traffic. Whether these conditions played a role in the crash is still unclear. Normally, pilots are well-trained for such situations.

The exact circumstances of the crash should become clear in the coming hours, based on statements from the crew and an investigation of the aircraft’s black box.

UPDATE:

Images from the scene of the crash of Delta Air Lines flight DL4819 show the plane lying inverted on the runway while apparently still in one piece.

Many of the passengers have been able to leave the aircraft.

There are no reports of serious injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/odxHF09Om8 — FlashFeed (@FlashFeed365) February 17, 2025

UPDATE: At least 8 injured after Delta plane crash landed in Toronto – CP24 pic.twitter.com/BFiq0R6Bvd — BNO News (@BNONews) February 17, 2025

A Delta Airlines CRJ-900 crashed and flipped over today at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Multiple people are confirmed to be injured with no deaths reported as of yet. Reports indicate that the plane flipped over and caught fire while landing at the airport (Fox News).… pic.twitter.com/uflIWrhghr — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) February 17, 2025

Multiple people are injured after a Delta Airlines plane crashed at Toronto Pearson airport Monday afternoon. #YYZ #Toronto #DeltaAirlines pic.twitter.com/UTmaPzZrXn — Now Toronto (@nowtoronto) February 17, 2025