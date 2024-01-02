Man found dead inside Delta Air Lines plane engine at Salt Lake City airport

A tragic incident occurred at Salt Lake City airport on January 1st, as a 30-year-old man was found dead inside the engine of an Airbus A220-100 (reg. N108DQ) after breaching an emergency exit.

The man, discovered by authorities during pre-departure preparations for Delta Air Lines flight DL2348 to San Francisco, was unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene despite rescue efforts.

The flight was cancelled, passengers were accommodated on alternate flights, and investigations are underway, with Delta cooperating fully with authorities.

Despite the incident, airport operations remained unaffected, and initial reports suggest the engines were not running at the time.

The aircraft involved is still at Salt Lake City at the time of writing. Its next flight is not scheduled until 4 January.