Delta Air Lines launches cargo-only flights between Brussels, Belgium, and Detroit, Michigan, U.S.

Delta Air Lines will start a cargo-only service between Brussels, Belgium, and Detroit, Michigan, United States, the airline will operate the flight twice-weekly in January and three times per week as from February on Airbus A330 aircraft.

In March, the airline will switch the A330 aircraft to an Airbus A350-900.

“In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, Delta’s cargo-only flights carry medical and PPE equipment, pharmaceuticals, U.S. mail, home office supplies and food,” spokesperson Kyla Ross explained to Aviation24.be

Delta Air Lines is – on average – operating 30 cargo-only flights a week.