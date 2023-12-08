In-flight cuisine or plain disgusting? TikTok user boils shrimps in toilet sink during Delta Air Lines flight

In the world of social media, bizarre trends seem to emerge at an alarming rate. Recently, a TikTok video posted by a user named barfly7777 showcased a peculiar culinary adventure taking place in the cramped quarters of an airplane lavatory. The video has raised concerns about passenger behavior on flights and the need for vigilant crew members to conduct thorough lavatory checks.

The now-viral TikTok video (see at the bottom of the article) captures barfly7777 demonstrating an unusual cooking technique on a Delta Air Lines flight. The adventurous individual decided to turn the airplane lavatory sink into a makeshift kitchen. Using two 6V batteries wired to an electric water beverage heater, he managed to boil water in the sink, creating the unconventional cooking environment.

Barfly7777 provides a step-by-step breakdown of his in-flight culinary escapade. After achieving scalding hot water with the improvised heating system, he proceeds to cook raw shrimp, asserting that they only need a few minutes to reach perfection. To enhance the flavor, he adds instant mashed potatoes to the shrimp-infused water. Finally, to complete the dish, a generous dollop of garlic butter is added to the mix.

Instead of utilizing traditional in-flight dining options, barfly7777 opts for a more creative approach. He serves the boiled concoction inside a barf bag – an item typically reserved for less appetizing purposes during flights.

While the video might elicit a few chuckles from viewers, it also raises serious concerns about the potential risks associated with such behavior. The airplane lavatory is a crucial space that should be used exclusively for its intended purpose. Engaging in activities that involve makeshift cooking setups and unconventional serving methods poses a potential threat to flight safety.

This incident underscores the importance of diligent cabin crew members who conduct lavatory checks to ensure the safety and well-being of all passengers on board. Unchecked activities in the lavatory, especially those involving makeshift cooking with electronic devices, can lead to serious in-flight emergencies.