Fuel leak forces Delta Air Lines Boeing 717 to head back to Charlotte, U.S.

On 14 March, a Delta Air Lines Boeing 717-200 (registered N925AT) operated domestic flight DL2481 between Charlotte and Detroit. During take-off and climb-out, the aircraft sustained a fuel leak on its right wing. 

The pilots decided to immediately head back to Charlotte, where the aircraft safely landed.

