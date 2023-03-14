Fuel leak forces Delta Air Lines Boeing 717 to head back to Charlotte, U.S.

On 14 March, a Delta Air Lines Boeing 717-200 (registered N925AT) operated domestic flight DL2481 between Charlotte and Detroit. During take-off and climb-out, the aircraft sustained a fuel leak on its right wing.

The pilots decided to immediately head back to Charlotte, where the aircraft safely landed.

The following video appeared on social media:

Video showing Delta flight DL2481 this morning climbing out of Charlotte (CLT) with a fuel leak, aircraft returned safely..

