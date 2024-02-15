Maggots incident: Delta Air Lines flight returns to Amsterdam

Flight DL133 on 13 February between Amsterdam Schiphol and Detroit was forced to return to the Dutch airport due to contaminated hand luggage. The parcel, stowed away in the overhead compartment, contained rotten fish. Maggots started to creep out of the overhead bin falling on unaware passengers.

After passengers left the aircraft, the Airbus A330-300 (registered N821NW) was thoroughly cleaned and the bag destroyed. The fish owner was then identified, it is unclear if he/she was fined or if any action was taken against them.

It’s not very uncommon that passengers travel a long distance while taking food with them: when properly packaged it’s allowed by the airline. When not refrigerated, some foods like fish can quickly rot.

In the afternoon, the Airbus (with passengers?) took off destination Detroit.