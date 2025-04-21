Delta Air Lines flight evacuated at Orlando Airport after engine fire during startup

On 21 April, a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 (registered N826NW) was starting up the engines at Orlanda Airport when flames coming from engine number two prompted the crew for an emergency evacuation.

Emergency services rushed to the aircraft, nobody got injured.

Delta Air Lines said in a statement that the crew followed standard safety protocol: “nothing is more important than safety, and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible.”

The following footage appeared on social media:

Delta Flight DL1213 Incident at Orlando Airport

Delta Air Lines flight DL1213, operated by an Airbus A330-323 (N807NW), experienced a brief emission of flames from its no.2 engine during startup following pushback at Orlando Airport (MCO). The incident prompted an evacuation of… pic.twitter.com/55CQ0cEcfV — aircraftmaintenancengineer (@airmainengineer) April 21, 2025