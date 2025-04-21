Delta Air Lines flight evacuated at Orlando Airport after engine fire during startup

Home Airports Atlanta Airport (ATL) Delta Air Lines flight evacuated at Orlando Airport after engine fire during...

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
5

On 21 April, a Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 (registered N826NW) was starting up the engines at Orlanda Airport when flames coming from engine number two prompted the crew for an emergency evacuation.

Emergency services rushed to the aircraft, nobody got injured.

Delta Air Lines said in a statement that the crew followed standard safety protocol: “nothing is more important than safety, and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible.”

The following footage appeared on social media:

