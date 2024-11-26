Delta Air Lines flight attendant faces attempted murder charges following stabbing incident during New Orleans layover

A Delta Air Lines flight attendant, 36-year-old Joshua S. has been charged with attempted second-degree murder following a stabbing incident during a layover in New Orleans, United States. The altercation occurred early on Monday, November 25, 2024, at a downtown hotel where the crew members were staying.

According to police, Joshua S. became agitated after returning to the hotel with colleagues following an evening out. A female colleague accompanied him to his room to calm him, but an argument ensued, escalating into violence. He allegedly stabbed the woman twice in the arm and once in the neck. The victim managed to escape to another floor, but the flight attendant pursued her and stabbed a security guard who attempted to intervene.

Joshua S. was arrested at the scene and faces multiple charges, including five counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated battery. The injured flight attendant was hospitalized and is in stable condition, while the condition of the security guard has not been disclosed.