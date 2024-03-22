First look: Delta Air Lines employees preview new uniform prototypes

In partnership with GPS Apparel by Gap Inc., Delta Air Lines is bringing to life prototypes of an all-new, modern and “distinctly Delta” uniform collection, created with feedback from the airline’s 70,000 uniformed employees at the centre of the design process. The airline will begin extensive wear testing for each uniform garment later this fall, giving Delta employees the opportunity to continue to influence the fit, form and function of the new collection. The roll-in of new uniform pieces across all workgroups is not expected for the next few years.