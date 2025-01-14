FAA investigates midair near-collision between two planes at Phoenix Airport

The FAA is investigating a near-miss incident involving a United Airlines and a Delta Air Lines flight at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Arizona. Both planes landed safely despite coming dangerously close in midair.

Key Details

Incident Timing: Saturday 11 January 2025 at approximately 11:00.

Saturday 11 January 2025 at approximately 11:00. Involved Flights: Delta Flight DL1070 (Airbus A330-300 registered N820NW) inbound from Detroit with 245 passengers. United Flight UA1724 (Boeing 737-900 registered N38891) inbound from San Francisco with 123 passengers and six crew.

Proximity: At their closest, the planes were 1,217 feet (371 metres) apart horizontally and 875 feet (267 metres) apart vertically.

At their closest, the planes were 1,217 feet (371 metres) apart horizontally and 875 feet (267 metres) apart vertically. Response: Automated collision warnings (TCAS) triggered corrective manoeuvres. Air traffic control issued instructions to ensure safe landings.



Context

This is the latest in a series of near-miss incidents in U.S. airspace, prompting increased FAA measures such as air traffic controller training and a safety summit to address runway incursions and fatigue.

Statements

Delta emphasised its crew’s adherence to safety protocols during the incident.

United confirmed its pilots promptly followed the automated warning and landed safely.

The FAA and airlines are cooperating in the investigation.