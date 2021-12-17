Delta unveils aircraft livery to celebrate 8-year commitment as official airline of Team USA

The custom-painted A330-900, which will start flying on December 18, will be assigned primarily to trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific routes
- Delta’s mission of No One Better Connects the World embodies the Team USA and Olympic and Paralympic spirits to bring the world together and inspire humanity.
- Global carrier is now the official airline of Team USA on road to Beijing 2022, Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28.
- Six U.S. Olympians, Paralympians and Hopefuls—Maame Biney, Amber Glenn, Breezy Johnson, Dan Cnossen, Jen Lee and Oksana Masters—join Delta as athlete ambassadors on their journey to compete on the world’s biggest sporting stage.
Delta Air Lines on Friday unveiled its custom Team USA aircraft livery honouring the global carrier’s commitment to connecting athletes with their dreams as the official airline of Team USA. The Team USA-inspired A330-900 celebrates Delta’s new eight-year partnership with Team USA, which runs through the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
“Delta and Team USA share a deep belief that connecting the world makes us all better,” said Tim Mapes, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Delta. “This one-of-a-kind livery celebrates our partnership, which has been built on shared values and the inspiring athletes of Team USA, whose indomitable spirit lies at the heart of both our ‘Keep Climbing’ message and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement.”
The custom livery was designed by Shane Edwards, Delta’s Product and Experiential Design Manager, in collaboration with the airline’s in-house creative team, Window Seat. Unique Team USA design elements that are incorporated throughout the livery were developed by Carey McKay, Delta Art Director and Graphic Designer, and will also be featured in various Delta visuals, materials and platforms both in flight and on the ground.