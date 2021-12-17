Delta unveils aircraft livery to celebrate 8-year commitment as official airline of Team USA

The custom-painted A330-900, which will start flying on December 18, will be assigned primarily to trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific routes

Delta’s mission of No One Better Connects the World embodies the Team USA and Olympic and Paralympic spirits to bring the world together and inspire humanity.

Global carrier is now the official airline of Team USA on road to Beijing 2022, Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28.

Six U.S. Olympians, Paralympians and Hopefuls—Maame Biney, Amber Glenn, Breezy Johnson, Dan Cnossen, Jen Lee and Oksana Masters—join Delta as athlete ambassadors on their journey to compete on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

Delta Air Lines on Friday unveiled its custom Team USA aircraft livery honouring the global carrier’s commitment to connecting athletes with their dreams as the official airline of Team USA. The Team USA-inspired A330-900 celebrates Delta’s new eight-year partnership with Team USA, which runs through the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Delta’s LA28 partnership begins in 2021; includes support for Team USA and access to NBCUniversal’s Olympic and Paralympic media platforms.

“Delta and Team USA share a deep belief that connecting the world makes us all better,” said Tim Mapes, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Delta. “This one-of-a-kind livery celebrates our partnership, which has been built on shared values and the inspiring athletes of Team USA, whose indomitable spirit lies at the heart of both our ‘Keep Climbing’ message and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement.”

The custom livery was designed by Shane Edwards, Delta’s Product and Experiential Design Manager, in collaboration with the airline’s in-house creative team, Window Seat. Unique Team USA design elements that are incorporated throughout the livery were developed by Carey McKay, Delta Art Director and Graphic Designer, and will also be featured in various Delta visuals, materials and platforms both in flight and on the ground.

“The team opted for a clean, classic design to promote the partnership between Team USA and Delta,” Edwards said. “The Team USA logo is prominently featured, along with a blue gradient that represents the sky and ‘rise to the top’ with a grounding red element representing the resilience needed to get there.”

The custom paint design, which will start flying Dec. 18, will be assigned primarily trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific routes. Serving Delta’s commitment and path to a more sustainable future, the A330-900 is a key part of Delta’s widebody fleet renewal plan and is 21% more fuel-efficient per ASM than the 767s it replaces in the fleet. The plane encompasses Delta’s enduring support for Team USA and its pursuit of excellence.

To further its commitment to Team USA, Delta has also proudly partnered with six inspiring athletes on their journey to the Beijing Winter Games. Delta and Team USA have a shared drive to be the best, and the airline will support these athletes both on and off the field of play, celebrating their stories of resilience and perseverance as they pursue their Olympic and Paralympic dreams.