Delta One Lounge at New York JFK sets new standard for premium air travel

Delta Air Lines has unveiled its newest and most exclusive lounge: the Delta One Lounge at New York’s JFK Airport. Spanning over 39,000 square feet, it is the largest of its kind and offers premium travellers an array of luxurious amenities.

A Unique New York Experience

Located between Concourses A and B in Terminal 4, the Delta One Lounge blends modern luxury with nods to iconic New York landmarks, such as an Art Deco-inspired bar and marble mosaic tiles reminiscent of NYC brasseries. It features artwork from global artists, creating a truly unique space.

Luxury Amenities

Dining : A 140-seat Brasserie restaurant offers a three-course meal service, while The Market and Bakery provide walk-up dining options. Guests can also enjoy beverage cart service.

: A 140-seat Brasserie restaurant offers a three-course meal service, while The Market and Bakery provide walk-up dining options. Guests can also enjoy beverage cart service. Wellness : The wellness area includes nine relaxation pods, full-body massage chairs, and treatments from Grown Alchemist. The Serenity Lounge offers a tranquil space with lighting to help adjust circadian rhythms.

: The wellness area includes nine relaxation pods, full-body massage chairs, and treatments from Grown Alchemist. The Serenity Lounge offers a tranquil space with lighting to help adjust circadian rhythms. Refresh : Eight shower suites with luxury amenities, including towel service and valet for clothes and shoes, ensure guests can freshen up.

: Eight shower suites with luxury amenities, including towel service and valet for clothes and shoes, ensure guests can freshen up. Business : Eight soundproof booths and additional monitors cater to business needs.

: Eight soundproof booths and additional monitors cater to business needs. Outdoor Terrace: The Terrace features seasonal plants and a retractable roof for year-round enjoyment.

Commitment to Premium Service

Delta One Lounge offers an end-to-end premium experience, starting with Elite Service agents at check-in and a private TSA screening lane for exclusivity. This lounge sets a new bar for Delta’s premium services, soon to be extended to LAX and Boston Logan International.

Delta’s JFK Hub

Delta boasts the most flights and seats at JFK, with over 200 daily departures to more than 90 destinations. This summer, Delta is operating its largest trans-Atlantic schedule ever from JFK, including new and revived destinations. The Delta and LATAM partnership will enhance service to South America, and Delta will relaunch daily service to Lagos, Nigeria in December, solidifying its status as the largest U.S. carrier to Africa.

The Delta One Lounge is a testament to Delta’s commitment to providing a top-tier travel experience from JFK to destinations worldwide.