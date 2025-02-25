Delta flight makes emergency landing in Atlanta due to cabin haze

Delta Air Lines flight DL876 from Atlanta, Georgia, to Columbia, South Carolina, made an emergency landing back at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday morning after the crew observed a haze inside the cabin.

Flight DL876, a Boeing 717-200 registered N942AT, took off at 08:30 and returned at 09:04 after being in the air for only 35 minutes. 94 passengers, two pilots, and three flight attendants were on board.

Emergency slides were deployed upon landing, and Atlanta Fire Rescue assisted in evacuation. No injuries were reported.

This marks the second Delta flight in a week to experience a smoke-related issue, following an Australia-bound flight from Los Angeles that was diverted due to smoke in the galley.

The FAA is investigating both incidents.