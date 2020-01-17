Delta Air Lines bolsters Miami network to support partnership with LATAM

New schedule will kick off special deals for customers

Delta Air Lines will add 13 new daily nonstop flights to Miami International Airport (MIA) from hubs and top corporate travel destinations around the U.S., including new service from Orlando, Raleigh-Durham, Salt Lake City and Tampa.

With this expanded network, Delta will offer 41 daily non-stop options between 10 U.S. airports and Miami, with all flights offering Delta’s First Class and Delta Comfort+ product, in addition to the carrier’s signature operational reliability and industry-leading service. Delta’s partnerships today extend its Miami reach across the globe to 12 international nonstop destinations, with LATAM offering 10 additional international destinations from Miami.

“As our new industry-leading partnership with LATAM develops, this announcement broadens our footprint in South Florida to provide our customers with better connections between the U.S. and South America,” said S.V.P. Network Planning Joe Esposito. “With this expansion, we are now well-positioned to provide superior service and a convenient network for customers connecting between our airlines as well as for travellers going to and from South Florida.”

In addition to providing Delta’s Miami-based customers with more options throughout the airline’s network, Delta’s new flight schedule will be timed to maximize connectivity with LATAM. The two airlines are conveniently co-located at MIA, allowing swifter connecting times for customers.

The new flights will be available for sale beginning Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, and will begin operating by summer 2020.

To celebrate, Delta will offer customers fare deals on flights to Miami. Check this page as the new routes become available for sale. Additional bag fees and terms apply.

“By expanding service at MIA, Delta Air Lines is helping us meet the growing travel needs of our community,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “These new flights ensure that Miami-Dade continues to build its reputation as not only a key destination for regional travellers, but also a critical gateway to the Americas and the rest of the world for international travellers.”

“We congratulate Delta Air Lines on its new additional daily flights for MIA,” said Lester Sola, Director and CEO of the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, which oversees operations at Miami International Airport. “We are incredibly proud of their growth and very excited for the opportunity to provide our passengers with greater connectivity along with enhanced flight options. We look forward to continuing our excellent relationship with Delta to offer the best customer experience to our passengers.”

Delta, LATAM are building No. 1 carrier connecting North and South America

Delta’s increased service into MIA is part of the carrier’s developing partnership with LATAM, announced late last year. This strategic partnership would bring together the leading airlines in North and South America, offering significantly expanded travel options for customers with access to 435 destinations worldwide.

Together, Delta and LATAM will create the most comprehensive combined carrier network throughout the Americas, carrying more passengers between North and South America than any other partnership. Customers will benefit from significantly expanded travel choices across the Americas and an industry-leading, increasingly seamless customer experience, including reciprocal loyalty program benefits. The enhanced cooperation is subject to governmental and regulatory approvals.

Delta and LATAM recently announced plans to launch codeshare sales for select flights operated by certain LATAM affiliates in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru beginning in the first quarter of 2020, pending receipt of applicable government approvals.

View full schedule for Delta’s new MIA flights on news.delta.com.