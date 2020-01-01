Delta Boeing 757 flight severely delayed after engine fire in Mexico City

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 registered N687DL, scheduled to fly Mexico-New York JFK as DL8817 this morning at 09:20 local time, was evacuated through slides on a taxiway at Mexico City‘s Benito Juárez International airport. It had left Terminal 2 Gate 54 on its way to the runway when it stopped abruptly due to fire on engine #2.

No injuries were reported, some nervous breakdowns only.

UPDATE: the flight is now scheduled to leave at 18:51 local time (UTC-6).

Primera vez con susto en un vuelo. Antes de despegar se prendió fuego el motor del avión de Delta en el que habíamos subido en el aeropuerto de Mexico. Estamos bien por suerte pic.twitter.com/9MbFUU3anS — Fermín Koop (@ferminkoop) January 1, 2020