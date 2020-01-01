Delta Boeing 757 flight severely delayed after engine fire in Mexico City

By
André Orban
-
0
113

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 registered N687DL, scheduled to fly Mexico-New York JFK as DL8817 this morning at 09:20 local time, was evacuated through slides on a taxiway at Mexico City‘s  Benito Juárez International airport. It had left Terminal 2 Gate 54 on its way to the runway when it stopped abruptly due to fire on engine #2.

No injuries were reported, some nervous breakdowns only.

UPDATE: the flight is now scheduled to leave at 18:51 local time (UTC-6).

