Delta aircraft hits runway lights at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol while landing before threshold

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 registered N802NW damaged part of the runway lighting on Schiphol-Oost runway 22 this morning during landing. According to the Dutch Safety Board (OVV), the aircraft landed before the threshold of the runway. The runway was closed for hours, causing delays at Amsterdam airport.

Due to the strong southwest wind, runway 22 (Schiphol-Oost) was in use for landing this morning. At 07:53 (UTC+1), the Delta Air Lines aircraft operating flight DL143 from Detroit landed short of the runway and hit the runway lights. The runway was then closed to repair the lights and clear debris. Runway 22 is shorter than other runways at the airport.

Incoming flights were then diverted to the Buitenveldertbaan (runway 27), but due to the sudden runway change, many of them had to circle for a long time before being able to land.

“The landing did not go as planned,” an airport spokesperson said.”The rear wheels of the aeroplane struck the grass first ahead of the runway.”

After landing, the Delta aircraft continued to the gate, where all occupants disembarked. Both the Dutch Safety Board and the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) went to Schiphol for an investigation. Around 11.15, runway 22 was reopened for landing.

Delta’s Airbus was scheduled to depart for Boston at 11:15. This flight has been cancelled and passengers rebooked on other flights.