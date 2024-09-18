Delta Air Lines flight faces cabin pressurisation emergency, causing minor injuries

Delta Air Lines flight DL1203 from Salt Lake City to Portland (Boeing 737-900 registered N916DU) experienced a serious cabin pressurisation issue on Sunday, September 15, leading to minor injuries among passengers.

Several travellers reported severe ear pain, followed by nose and ear bleeding. One passenger described the sensation of her ear “bubbling” before realising it was bleeding, while another experienced a severe nosebleed.

The crew turned the plane back to Salt Lake City, where passengers were transferred to another aircraft. Medical teams assessed ten individuals after landing, but no serious injuries were found.

Delta Air Lines apologised for the incident, and the FAA has launched an investigation into the cause of the pressurisation failure.