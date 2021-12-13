Delta Air Lines to return to Stockholm for the summer 2022 season after five-year absence

Delta Air Lines is launching daily seasonal flights between New York JFK and Stockholm Arlanda from next summer, marking the carrier’s return to Sweden’s capital after a five-year absence.

The SkyTeam alliance member will operate the nonstop route between 1 June and 28 October 2022 with Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, featuring 216 seats in a three-class configuration.

The route to Stockholm was last operated, using Boeing 757-200 aircraft, in September 2017.

The announcement comes a month after Delta announced plans to nearly double its transatlantic capacity during summer 2022, offering 73 daily flights to 25 destinations.

Delta will compete in the New York-Stockholm market with Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), Finnair and United Airlines.