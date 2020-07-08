Delta Air Lines to resume Brussels flights from New York in September

Delta Air Lines will be flying again from New York JFK to Brussels Airport as of 2 September, according to the company’s website. Delta will use a Boeing 767-400ER with 246 seats on the route.

The airline emphasises that the resumption of passenger flights is subject to the travel restrictions in force.

The other Delta route to Brussels Airport from Atlanta is not likely to return this summer season.

US competitor United Airlines has been operating passenger flights between Washington D.C. and Brussels since 1 July and will resume flights from Chicago and Newark to the Belgian capital in early August with Boeing 787 aircraft.

Brussels Airlines on its side has postponed the relaunch of US flights (from Brussels to New York JFK only) to August.