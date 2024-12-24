Delta Air Lines to resume Atlanta-Brussels flights after five-year hiatus

Delta Air Lines will restore its Atlanta (ATL) to Brussels (BRU) route in June 2025, ending a five-year pause caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The service will operate three times weekly, beginning June 10, using Boeing 767-300ER aircraft.

The schedule includes departures from Atlanta at 18:00 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, arriving in Brussels at 08:40 the following day. Return flights from Brussels will leave at 10:45 on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, landing in Atlanta at 14:25.

This route complements Delta’s existing seasonal New York (JFK) to Brussels service, which will temporarily pause from January to March 2025 before resuming for the summer. The Atlanta-Brussels connection marks a significant milestone in Delta’s recovery and network expansion following the pandemic.