Delta Air Lines to launch three new nonstop Hawaii routes from Detroit, New York-JFK and Atlanta

Beginning Nov. 19, Delta will be the only airline to offer daily nonstop flights from Atlanta to Maui as well as from Detroit to Honolulu. On Dec. 17, the airline will also begin daily nonstop service from New York-JFK to Honolulu.

“Breathtaking beaches, a vibrant culture and a competitive economy make Hawaii a highly sought-after destination for families and adventurists alike,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Network Planning. “We’re guaranteeing more choice for our customers this winter, alongside Delta’s award-winning hospitality and industry-leading reliability.”

In total, Delta will offer 18 daily nonstop flights to four Hawaiian destinations from seven U.S. cities*. The airline’s complete winter schedule to Hawaii includes:

Ten peak-day departures to Honolulu from seven U.S. destinations – Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City and Seattle

Four peak-day departures to Maui from Atlanta, Los Angeles and Seattle

Two peak-day departures each to Kona and Lihue from Los Angeles and Seattle

All of Delta’s Hawaii flights from Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul and New York – including the three new routes – will offer Delta One, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. The airline recently announced refreshed onboard product offerings, including artisan-made amenity kits, recycled bedding as well as reusable and biodegradable service ware, for customers seated in the Delta One cabin. Delta One customers will also enjoy fresh, hot meals onboard, featuring local ingredients and favourite items.

All customers flying with Delta have access to in-seat power outlets for their devices, a variety of premium beverages and snacks, Wi-Fi available for purchase and free mobile messaging, as well as personal seat-back entertainment screens featuring a wealth of premium content, including curated playlists and podcasts from Delta’s partnerships with Peloton and Spotify.

*Delta also serves HNL-HND

Feb 18, 2022 11:00