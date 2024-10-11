Delta Air Lines to launch nonstop Minneapolis-Copenhagen service in May 2025

Delta Air Lines will introduce a new nonstop service between Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) and Copenhagen (CPH) starting in May 2025, expanding its European network. The route will operate three times weekly and provide travellers from MSP direct access to seven European destinations.

The service is supported by Delta’s recent codeshare agreement with Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), allowing connections to over 80 destinations beyond Copenhagen. The route strengthens links between Scandinavia and North America, particularly benefiting Minnesota’s large Scandinavian community.

Delta’s Airbus A330-300 aircraft will serve the route, offering four cabin classes, including the luxury Delta One with premium amenities from Italian brand Missoni.

Delta’s new service is expected to foster cultural and business ties between the regions, while Delta customers can benefit from Delta Vacations for comprehensive travel planning.