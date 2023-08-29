Delta Air Lines to launch new service between Tokyo Haneda to Honolulu

Delta Air Lines is set to introduce nonstop daily flights between Tokyo Haneda International Airport and Honolulu International Airport starting from October 28, 2023. This route marks Delta’s first service between Haneda and Honolulu, following the relocation of its Tokyo operations from Narita Airport to Haneda in March 2020.

The launch was postponed due to the pandemic. The flights will operate using a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft and offer various seating options, including Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin.

Delta One passengers will enjoy amenities like flat-bed seats, premium Someone Somewhere amenity kits, sustainable bedding, chef-curated meals, and indulgent desserts. Delta Premium Select customers will benefit from wider seats with increased recline, adjustable footrests, an enhanced dining experience, and premium amenities. All passengers will have access to in-flight entertainment via Delta Studio, seat-back screens, in-seat power, and high-speed Wi-Fi (to be complimentary by the end of 2024).

Eligible passengers will also have access to the Delta Sky Club at both Haneda and Honolulu airports. The airline’s Managing Director and President – Japan, Victor Osumi, expressed the company’s commitment to both markets and highlighted the improved options and destinations from Haneda, accompanied by Delta’s premium travel experience.

Delta has also demonstrated its philanthropic commitment by donating $250,000 to the American Red Cross and delivering supplies to support those affected by wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.