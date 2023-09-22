Delta Air Lines to fly largest-ever transatlantic schedule in Summer 2024

Delta Air Lines is expanding its trans-Atlantic schedule for the summer in Europe, offering more options for travellers. The highlights of the press release include:

New Destinations: Delta is launching new services to Naples (Italy), Shannon (Ireland), Zurich (Switzerland), and more. Additionally, the flight from Los Angeles to Auckland, New Zealand, will now operate year-round. JFK Hub: Delta will operate nearly 260 weekly flights from JFK to 18 countries and 29 destinations in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. New routes include daily service to Naples and the return of service to Shannon, Ireland. Atlanta Hub: Delta will offer nonstop flights from Atlanta to Zurich four times weekly, adding to its extensive European network. Los Angeles Hub: The daily flight from LAX to Auckland, New Zealand, will operate year-round, and service to Shanghai-Pudong International Airport from LAX will resume. Delta also serves 13 international cities from LAX. Expanded Service: Delta will increase flights to popular destinations, including Paris, Barcelona, Reykjavik, and Athens. Customers can choose from various in-flight experiences, including Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin.

In its press release, Delta highlights its commitment to providing diverse travel options and premium services to its customers.