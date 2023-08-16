Delta Air Lines to expand China flight offerings for winter season

Delta Air Lines is set to expand its flight services to China, offering a total of 10 weekly flights to Shanghai-Pudong International Airport (PVG) from its Seattle (SEA) and Detroit (DTW) hubs. Commencing on October 29, 2023, Delta will operate daily flights from SEA and three-times-weekly service from DTW. Additionally, the airline plans to resume four-times-weekly PVG service from its Los Angeles (LAX) hub in March, a route that was last operated in February 2020.

Delta’s decision to increase its flight schedule to China reflects rising demand and the commencement of the busy travel season in the Asia-Pacific region. The airline aims to offer its renowned customer service to a growing number of travellers during the winter months.

Customers flying with Delta will benefit from the airline’s partnership with China Eastern Airlines, which enables convenient connections to various cities within China. The airlines jointly operate 260 codeshare flights per week, providing passengers with a wide range of travel options and a seamless customer experience.

Delta’s services will feature different onboard experiences, including Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin. Delta One customers will enjoy privacy, lie-flat seats with recycled-material bedding, amenity kits from Someone Somewhere, chef-curated meals, and more. Delta Premium Select offers passengers wider seats, deeper recline, adjustable footrests, elevated dining, and other amenities.

The SEA flights will operate on Airbus A330-900 aircraft, while the DTW and LAX flights will use Airbus A350-900 planes.