Delta Air Lines to debut new service to Dubrovnik this summer, its first destination in Croatia

New nonstop service from New York-JFK to Dubrovnik launches July 2

Flight marks the first time Delta will operate nonstop service to Croatia

U.S. travellers welcomed to visit with negative PCR test, vaccination or recent recovery certificate – and not subject to quarantine

Customers longing to venture across the pond this summer have another high-demand destination to rediscover – new four-times-weekly nonstop service to Croatia’s Dubrovnik Airport (DBV) from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) beginning July 2.

Croatia welcomes all travelers who are fully vaccinated, have a negative PCR test or proof of recent COVID-19 recovery. The nation is among Europe’s most popular tourist getaways, offering rich history, stunning landscapes and plenty of outdoor excursions.

With Delta’s extensive connectivity, hiking Croatia’s national parks or exploring its beach resorts is only one stop away via JFK for travelers across 44 U.S. cities.

“Customers are at the center of everything we do, including where we fly, and the addition of a new outdoor-friendly destination is another sign of the surge in demand we’re seeing,” said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. – Network Planning. “More countries are easing restrictions for vaccinated travelers, and we’re ready to help reconnect people to their lives and loved ones.”

The JFK-DBV route marks the first time Delta has operated service directly to Croatia.

“We are extremely pleased with the decision of Delta Air Lines to establish the NY-Dubrovnik route this summer,” said Nikolina Brnjac, Croatian Tourism Minister. “Croatia has been open to U.S. tourists since the beginning of April, with proof of vaccination or recovery or a negative PCR or antigen test and booking confirmation. Our national Safe Stay in Croatia label ensures the highest epidemiological standards for tourists and we look forward to welcoming back American tourists very soon.”

Flights to Croatia will operate on the 226-seat Boeing 767-300 featuring full-flat Delta One beds, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service. Customers can sit back and relax with hundreds of hours of the latest television shows, films, music and more on personal seatback entertainment screens, stay connected with Wi-Fi for purchase and enjoy free mobile messaging.

More outdoor destinations when flying Delta

In addition to Croatia, Delta is welcoming back customers with more flights to other open-air destinations, including:

New flights and returning service to Reykjavík, Iceland and Athens, Greece from multiple gateways across the U.S.

Significantly expanding service to Alaska, with 23 daily flights to Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Ketchikan and Sitka

More than 70 daily flights to Mountain West destinations like Bozeman, Mont., and Jackson Hole, Wyo., with easy access to national parks

Ample connection opportunities to sunny beaches and more with almost 90 daily flights to 78 Latin America and Caribbean leisure markets, including weekly service to 39 unique destinations.

This summer, Delta will operate approximately 4,000 daily flights to more than 200 domestic and more than 50 international destinations.

Delta’s schedule to Croatia will operate as follows:

Route Flight Departure Arrival Operating Days JFK-DBV 184 7:30 p.m. 10:45 a.m. Tue/Thu/Fri/Sat DBV-JFK 185 1:00 p.m. 5:15 p.m. Wed/Fri/Sat/Sun