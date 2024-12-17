Delta Air Lines stowaway Svetlana Dali arrested again after attempt to flee to Canada

Svetlana Dali, the Russian national who stowed away on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris in November, has been arrested for a second time. Dali was apprehended in Buffalo, New York, on Monday after cutting off her ankle monitor and attempting to cross into Canada.

Timeline of Events:

November 26, 2024 : Dali boarded Delta Flight 264 from JFK to Paris without proper documentation. French authorities denied her entry and returned her to the U.S., where she was handed over to officials.

December 4 : The FBI arrested her for stowing away. She was released on bail but required to wear an ankle monitor.

December 17: Dali removed her ankle monitor and boarded a Greyhound bus headed for Canada. She was caught at the border without a passport after her Philadelphia host alerted authorities.

An arrest warrant was issued for bail jumping, and she now faces additional legal proceedings. Dali is expected to appear before a federal magistrate on Tuesday.

Her repeated attempts to leave the U.S. highlight ongoing challenges with immigration enforcement and security protocols in the aviation sector.