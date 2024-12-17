Delta Air Lines stowaway Svetlana Dali arrested again after attempt to flee to Canada

Svetlana Dali, the Russian national who stowed away on a Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Paris in November, has been arrested for a second time. Dali was apprehended in Buffalo, New York, on Monday after cutting off her ankle monitor and attempting to cross into Canada.
Timeline of Events:
- November 26, 2024: Dali boarded Delta Flight 264 from JFK to Paris without proper documentation. French authorities denied her entry and returned her to the U.S., where she was handed over to officials.
- December 4: The FBI arrested her for stowing away. She was released on bail but required to wear an ankle monitor.
- December 17: Dali removed her ankle monitor and boarded a Greyhound bus headed for Canada. She was caught at the border without a passport after her Philadelphia host alerted authorities.
An arrest warrant was issued for bail jumping, and she now faces additional legal proceedings. Dali is expected to appear before a federal magistrate on Tuesday.
Her repeated attempts to leave the U.S. highlight ongoing challenges with immigration enforcement and security protocols in the aviation sector.