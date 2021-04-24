Delta Air Lines returns to Athens

Delta Air Lines will be the first airline to resume service to Athens after Greece opens with no quarantine requirement for vaccinated travellers or those with a negative PCR test

Daily New York-JFK service returns May 28

New daily Atlanta service launches July 2

Customers seeking a global escape to explore historical ruins, island hop or enjoy Greek gyros have more options than ever this summer.

Delta will be the first airline to resume service to Athens International Airport (ATH) from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) starting May 28. The nonstop daily service will provide a convenient connection from 44 U.S. cities to one of the highest demand leisure markets in Europe open to travelers.

Additionally, Delta will launch new daily nonstop service to ATH on July 2 from its global headquarters and biggest hub at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). Customers will have significant connection opportunities to ATL from 143 cities across the country. Delta last operated the route in 2011.

“Customers are eager to reclaim their lives and for many, that means travelling again,” said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. – Network Planning. “Outdoor-friendly destinations like Greece are particularly in demand and flying Delta means you can continue to expect award-winning hospitality with new services to make the entire journey more enjoyable, simple and stress-free.”

Customers travelling to Greece from the U.S. will be welcome to visit as tourists and will no longer be subject to quarantine requirements if they hold a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test issued up to 72 hours before arrival.

Delta’s service to Athens marks one of the first destinations in Europe that will reopen to travellers from the U.S., providing greater opportunity to more safely stimulate the local economy amid global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Delta will also resume and expand its flights to Reykjavík, Iceland for vaccinated travellers, with new service from Boston and returning service from JFK and Minneapolis/St. Paul starting next month.

Both ATL and JFK routes will operate on the 293-seat Airbus A330 equipped with Wi-Fi and featuring Delta One full-flat beds, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service. All customers will enjoy tonnes of must-watch films and television shows from top studios on their personal seatback entertainment screens. Delta also recently announced plans to bring high-speed Wi-Fi onboard in 2021 – a key step in offering free Wi-Fi in the future.

Flights will be operated in conjunction with partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic.

This summer, Delta will operate approximately 4,000 daily flights to more than 200 domestic and more than 50 international destinations.

Apr 23, 2021 8:00am