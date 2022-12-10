Delta Air Lines resumes service to Cuba in spring 2023

Delta Air Lines is restarting its service to Havana, Cuba, with two daily nonstop flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) beginning April 10, 2023.

With this restart, customers traveling through Miami will have access to 203 weekly nonstop flights at 10 U.S. airports.

The flights will operate on an Airbus A320 aircraft with a choice of First Class, Delta Comfort+ or Main Cabin. All customers will have a variety of tasty treats to pick from, including unique products from small and diverse brands like Kate’s Real Food Lemon Coconut bars, Thrive Farmers Tea and Du Nord vodka.



All customers on flights from Miami to Havana can enjoy complimentary Delta Studio featuring more than 1,000 hours of on-demand in-flight entertainment and exclusive partner-curated content from Peloton and Spotify. Additionally, free mobile messaging is available via iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, plus optional access to high-speed Wi-Fi.

Delta made its return to the Cuban market in 2016 after a 55-year hiatus, but suspended service in March 2020 in response to COVID-19. In line with continued strong demand, Delta remains committed to fully restoring its network by next summer, as shared on the September quarter 2022 financial results call.

Customers interested in traveling to Havana should refer to the U.S. Embassy website for details on travel requirements.

Starting April 10, Delta’s new MIA-HAV service will operate as follows:

Flight 1 Departs Arrives Operating Day Aircraft DL1787 Miami at 9:05 a.m. Havana at 10:20 a.m. Daily A320 DL1788 Havana at 11:55 a.m. Miami at 1:05 p.m. Daily A320 Flight 2 Departs Arrives Operating Day Aircraft DL1789 Miami at 1:40 p.m. Havana at 3:00 p.m. Daily A320 DL1790 Havana at 4:25 p.m. Miami at 5:35 p.m. Daily A320