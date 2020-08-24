Delta Air Lines resumes more trans-Atlantic flights this winter and summer 2021, including New York JFK-Brussels but not yet Atlanta-Brussels

London Heathrow-Boston service added to UK schedule in September

As Delta works to restart service in line with the lifting of travel restrictions, potential vaccine availability and the gradual return of demand, customers will see more trans-Atlantic and trans-Pacific flights to top business and leisure destinations for the winter 2020-2021 and summer 2021 seasons. While the airline expects pre-COVID level recovery for international flying to continue to lag U.S. domestic, Delta plans to add over 50 transoceanic flights next summer, compared to the summer 2020 schedule.

Delta will focus its strengths in its core markets and with the support of its partners, offer customers a wide array of onward connections.

“While significant hurdles remain in the global fight against the pandemic, we are ready to connect customers to the people, places, opportunities and experiences they’re longing for,” said Joe Esposito, S.V.P. – Network Planning. “Customers flying internationally can look forward to a modernized fleet featuring our latest cabin products and a travel experience that prioritises their health and the health of our employees from check-in to baggage claim.”

As customers consider future travel, whether international or domestic, Delta’s multi-layered approach to their health and safety ensures peace of mind throughout the travel journey. These include, but are not limited to:

Sanitising all aircraft with electrostatic spraying before departure and extensive pre-flight disinfection of high-touch points throughout the aircraft interior.

Using state-of-the-art air circulation systems with HEPA filters that extract more than 99.99% of particles, including viruses.

Blocking all middle seats and limiting the number of customers per flight through January 6, 2021.

Requiring face masks throughout the airport, in Delta Sky Clubs and on board the aircraft

Delta’s partners have also introduced measures to ensure that customers enjoy a hassle-free, seamless and safe experience from start to finish, with regular updates posted on their websites as service returns.

Delta will operate the adjusted schedule with a more efficient, upgraded fleet of Airbus A350-900s, A330-900neos and refurbished Boeing 767s, following the retirement of its Boeing 777 aircraft by the end of October 2020.

Customers can also enjoy greater flexibility in case their plans change, as Delta has extended its change-fee waiver for new flights purchased through Sept. 30, 2020.

Delta’s schedule remains subject to change due to the evolving nature of COVID-19, customer demand, government travel regulations and federal health guidelines. Specific restart dates may vary for previously suspended routes due to travel restrictions and other operational requirements. Delta will make decisions about resuming additional service on other routes at a later date.

Trans-Atlantic network additions

As travel restrictions lift and Delta begins to restore its global network, the airline plans to increase flying in the trans-Atlantic market from winter 2020-2021 to summer 2021.

This includes adding service between London Heathrow and Boston five times a week in September. The addition of Boston complements existing service from Heathrow to both Atlanta and New York-JFK.

Elsewhere in the region, between September and October, Delta will resume service to several major business and leisure markets, including an increase to its hub in New York-JFK.

In September, Delta will resume also flights from New York-JFK to Accra*, Ghana; Barcelona and Madrid, Spain; Rome, Italy; plus Atlanta-Lagos, Nigeria*

In October, Delta will add service from New York-JFK to Brussels, Belgium (which was initially scheduled for September); Dublin, Ireland; Frankfurt, Germany; and Zurich, Switzerland; as well as Seattle to Paris Charles de Gaulle. Flights between Boston and Paris will return in November 2020.

Following this resumption of service this autumn, Delta expects to maintain a similar schedule across the Atlantic through winter 2021.

Moving into next summer, the airline will expand its hub-to-hub flying between the U.S. and Europe, offering nonstop daily service to Amsterdam, Paris Charles de Gaulle and London Heathrow from Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, New York-JFK and Minneapolis. From Seattle and Salt Lake City, customers will have nonstop daily access to Amsterdam and Paris. Delta’s Los Angeles hub will offer nonstop service to Paris. This expansion also marks a restart of trans-Atlantic service for LA, Minneapolis and Salt Lake City.

Additionally, Delta will add back service to Paris from its focus cities Cincinnati and Raleigh-Durham, as well as service to Amsterdam from Portland.

From Amsterdam, Paris and London, customers will then have access to more than 160 destinations throughout the region via Delta’s partners, Virgin Atlantic and Air France-KLM.

Delta remains committed to ensuring customers benefit from easy access across the pond through its key coastal gateways in Atlanta, Boston and New York-JFK. By next summer, customers travelling through JFK will have direct access to six more seasonal destinations popular with leisure travellers. Delta will also resume popular vacation spots from Atlanta, such as Barcelona, Dublin, Rome and Madrid. Service from Boston to Paris, London-Heathrow and Dublin will increase to daily.

U.S. Hub Route Winter Schedule Summer Schedule ATL ATL-AMS 2 daily 3 daily ATL-CDG 1 daily 2 daily ATL-FRA 4x weekly 1 daily ATL-JNB* 3x weekly** 5x weekly ATL-LHR 1 daily 2 daily ATL-LOS* Up to 1 daily 4x weekly ATL-MUC 3x weekly 1 daily ATL-BCN 1 daily ATL-DUB 1 daily ATL-FCO 1 daily ATL-MAD 1 daily ATL-STR 5x weekly BOS BOS-AMS 1 daily 1 daily BOS-CDG 4x weekly 1 daily BOS-LHR 5x weekly 1 daily BOS-DUB 1 daily DTW DTW-AMS 1 daily 3 daily DTW-CDG 1 daily 1 daily DTW-FRA 1 daily DTW-LHR 1 daily JFK JFK-ACC* Up to 1 daily 5x weekly JFK-AMS 1 daily 2 daily JFK-BCN 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-BRU 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-CDG 1 daily 2 daily JFK-DSS 3x weekly 3x weekly JFK-DUB 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-FCO 5x weekly Up to 2 daily JFK-FRA 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-LHR 1 daily 2 daily JFK-MAD 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-MXP 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-TLV Up to 2 daily 2 daily JFK-ZRH 5x weekly 1 daily JFK-ATH Up to 2 daily JFK-EDI 1 daily JFK-KEF 5x weekly JFK-LIS 1 daily JFK-LOS* 3x weekly JFK-NCE 1 daily JFK-VCE 1 daily LAX LAX-CDG 1 daily MSP MSP-AMS 2 daily MSP-CDG 1 daily MSP-LHR 1 daily SEA SEA-AMS 1 daily 1 daily SEA-CDG 4x weekly 1 daily SLC SLC-AMS 1 daily SLC-CDG 1 daily Focus Cities RDU-CDG 5x weekly PDX-AMS 4x weekly CVG-CDG 4x weekly

*Subject to government approval

**Starting Dec. 13

ATLANTA, August 24, 2020