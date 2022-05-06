Navigate

Delta Air Lines resumes daily service between Detroit, Michigan, and Munich today

Besides its service to Atlanta, the U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines is now operating flights from Munich to its hub in Detroit again. This route was operated until summer 2019.

Travellers can fly daily from Munich to the automotive metropolis in the U.S. state of Michigan with an Airbus A330-200. Delta offers numerous connections from its Detroit hub to the northwestern U.S. and Canada.

The picture above shows the aircraft (A330-200 registered N858NW) shortly before today’s takeoff when it resumed service to Detroit.

Munich – May 6, 2022
André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
