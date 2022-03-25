Delta Air Lines resumes Brussels-New York JFK service on 27 March

U.S. airline upgrades experience with Delta Premium Select cabin and sustainable products



As travel demand rebounds, Delta Air Lines is back in Brussels after two years, restarting nonstop service to New York–JFK, effective 27 March 2022. Flights will initially operate five times a week, increasing to a daily operation on May 10 and will offer customers increased choice to destinations across the U.S., including Orlando, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, thanks to convenient onward connections via Delta’s New York–JFK hub.



“As post–covid travel restrictions ease, we’re seeing increased demand for travel as Belgians rediscover the U.S. while Americans enjoy Belgium’s picturesque cities and beautiful countryside or reconnect with colleagues on business trips,” said Nicolas Ferri, Delta’s VP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. “With our nonstop service bringing new onboard products and experiences to the market, Delta is offering something for every customer flying to or from Belgium, and we’re looking forward to contributing to the continued recovery of the country’s economy and tourism industry.”

Data from the U.S. Department of Commerce said that Belgium’s bilateral trade with the United States totalled more than $48.4 billion in 2020. The OEC, meanwhile, reports that in 2019, Belgium exported goods worth $25.1bn to the United States, with pharma and refined petroleum among the largest exports.



Exports from Belgium to the United States increased at an annualised rate of 5.17%, from $9.15bn in 1999 to $25.1bn in 2019.



Now in its 30th year of flying, Delta’s services to the Big Apple are returning with new experiences including Delta Premium Select, a new superior cabin on international routes, and a focus on more sustainable products onboard. The airline will be offering more than 1,505 weekly seats during the peak travel months, including 175 seats in Delta One business class and 126 in the Delta Premium Select cabin.



Delta’s new Premium Select product offers wider seats with additional legroom and recline, plus adjustable head– and footrests and larger entertainment screens. Customers enjoy access to select SkyPriority airport benefits for a smoother service on the ground, while there’s dedicated overhead bin space and a dedicated flight attendant on hand in the air. All flights operate in conjunction with Delta’s joint venture partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic.



“With travel restrictions easing, the offer at our airport continues to expand and we are pleased to welcome Delta Air Lines back at Brussels Airport,” said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport. “Travel demand to the U.S. is rising fast and thanks to Delta we can increase our capacity to New York, one of the most popular intercontinental destinations from Brussels Airport, and beyond New York to the huge Delta network. The focus on an improved experience for the passengers and more sustainable products are definitely priorities we share as an airport.”



As part of its sustainability journey, Delta is making changes to its onboard services to reduce single–use plastic. In Delta One, new amenity kits produced by Mexican apparel brand Someone Somewhere use regenerated and locally-sourced cotton and eliminate five plastic items including zips and packaging.



Delta One customers can also sleep comfortably with bedding made from recycled plastic bottles. Meals for international Main Cabin customers are served using new dishware made from biodegradable material, bamboo cutlery and a premium paper placemat.



Customers flying on Delta’s Brussels routes will find a more personalized view of travel requirements, and easy-to-use document management features within Delta FlyReady℠, the airline’s digital dashboard solution that helps customers verify they’ve met their destination’s entry requirements prior to travel.



Accessible via My Trips on delta.com and within the Fly Delta app, customers using the time-saving tool will enjoy a more streamlined experience when departing New York-JFK.



In addition, Delta has maintained safety-focused operations throughout the pandemic and continues to provide layers of protection to offer customers a safer travel experience.



Delta’s service between Brussels and New York-JFK will operate as follows, with Boeing 767-300(ER) aircraft:



