Delta Air Lines restarts service to New York from Venice

Delta is enhancing connectivity between the United States and Italy, resuming nonstop flights between New York-JFK and Venice Marco Polo Airport. The daily service will utilize a Boeing 767-300 aircraft with 216 seats. Additionally, Delta will introduce two flights from Venice to Atlanta, with a second service added for the summer season. This brings the total number of weekly flights between Venice and the U.S. to 17 during peak season, facilitating connections to over 200 cities across North America and beyond.

Matteo Curcio, Delta’s Senior Vice President for Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, highlighted the significance of Venice as a popular destination for U.S. travellers, contributing to tourism and trade opportunities. Camillo Bozzolo, Aviation Development Director of the SAVE Group, noted the growth in passenger volumes between Venice and North America, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Customers will have a choice of four product experiences, including Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin, each offering various amenities tailored to passenger preferences. Furthermore, Delta’s $12 billion airport terminal investments will enhance the customer experience, with new premium lounges and upgrades at key terminals like New York-JFK, facilitating smoother connections for travellers.

Delta’s summer 2024 schedule between New York-JFK and Venice will be operated in collaboration with its European partners Air France, KLM, and Virgin Atlantic.