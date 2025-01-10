Delta Air Lines reports strong 2024 results, eyes record performance in 2025

Delta Air Lines closed 2024 with robust financial and operational performance, highlighted by a $1.4 billion profit-sharing payout to employees. CEO Ed Bastian credited Delta’s industry differentiation and strong team efforts for its success.

Looking ahead to 2025, Delta anticipates continued high travel demand, driven by a shift toward premium services. The airline projects:

Pre-tax income exceeding $6 billion ,

exceeding , Earnings per share above $7.35 ,

above , Free cash flow surpassing $4 billion.

Bastian expressed confidence in making 2025 the most profitable year in Delta’s 100-year history, supported by strong demand and favourable market conditions.